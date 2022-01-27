Recap: Canon Q4 Earnings
Canon (NYSE:CAJ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canon beat estimated earnings by 17.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.41
|0.27
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.53
|0.38
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|8.18B
|8.01B
|7.79B
|9.20B
|Revenue Actual
|7.44B
|7.95B
|7.59B
|9.49B
