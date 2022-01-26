Myovant Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myovant Sciences missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $53.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myovant Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.33 -0.99 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.67 -0.89 -0.82 Revenue Estimate 71.40M 57.05M 24.63M 2.17M Revenue Actual 77.90M 41.06M 24.61M 1.38M

