Myovant Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myovant Sciences missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $53.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myovant Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.33
|-0.99
|-0.85
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.67
|-0.89
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|71.40M
|57.05M
|24.63M
|2.17M
|Revenue Actual
|77.90M
|41.06M
|24.61M
|1.38M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
