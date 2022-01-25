 Skip to main content

NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:10am   Comments
NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 138.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.60 0.61 0.29 0.30
EPS Actual 0.24 -0.96 2.66 0.85
Revenue Estimate 343.20M 348.11M 308.35M 318.11M
Revenue Actual 252.00M 253.00M 246.00M 212.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

