NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextEra Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 138.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $20.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.61
|0.29
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|-0.96
|2.66
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|343.20M
|348.11M
|308.35M
|318.11M
|Revenue Actual
|252.00M
|253.00M
|246.00M
|212.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News