Recap: Republic First Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Republic First Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Republic First Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|39.17M
|39.17M
|36.85M
|31.76M
|Revenue Actual
|38.76M
|38.32M
|41.71M
|37.29M
