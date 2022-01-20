Recap: Republic First Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Republic First Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Republic First Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.05 Revenue Estimate 39.17M 39.17M 36.85M 31.76M Revenue Actual 38.76M 38.32M 41.71M 37.29M

