Recap: Discover Financial Q4 Earnings
Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Discover Financial missed estimated earnings by 0.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.64 versus an estimate of $3.67, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Discover Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.52
|3.75
|2.82
|2.42
|EPS Actual
|3.54
|5.55
|5.04
|2.59
|Revenue Estimate
|2.91B
|2.90B
|2.77B
|2.82B
|Revenue Actual
|2.78B
|3.58B
|2.79B
|2.82B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
