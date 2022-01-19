United Community Banks: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Community Banks reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.64, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.63 0.65 0.60 EPS Actual 0.83 0.79 0.83 0.68 Revenue Estimate 172.37M 169.28M 178.68M 180.26M Revenue Actual 192.17M 187.81M 189.05M 183.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.