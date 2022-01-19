United Community Banks: Q4 Earnings Insights
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Community Banks reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.64, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.63
|0.65
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.79
|0.83
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|172.37M
|169.28M
|178.68M
|180.26M
|Revenue Actual
|192.17M
|187.81M
|189.05M
|183.86M
