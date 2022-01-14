Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Duck Creek Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.8% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DCT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 179.86 shares of Duck Creek Technologies at the time with $1,000. This investment in DCT would have produced an average annual return of 17.2%. Currently, Duck Creek Technologies has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Duck Creek Technologies's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,847.12 today based on a price of $26.95 for DCT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

