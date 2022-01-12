Recap: Shaw Communications Q1 Earnings

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shaw Communications beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $63.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shaw Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.22 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.40 0.56 0.34 0.24 Revenue Estimate 1.38B 1.01B 1.01B 1.01B Revenue Actual 1.09B 1.11B 1.09B 1.04B

