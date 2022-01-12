Recap: Shaw Communications Q1 Earnings
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shaw Communications beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $63.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shaw Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.56
|0.34
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.01B
|1.01B
|1.01B
|Revenue Actual
|1.09B
|1.11B
|1.09B
|1.04B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News