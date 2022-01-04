 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Landec
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Landec

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Landec will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Landec bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 10.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.01 0.02 0.01
EPS Actual -0.23 0.07 -0.09 0.02
Price Change % -10.31% -9.08% -8.49% -4.17%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Landec were trading at $11.02 as of January 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LNDC)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Terminix Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 200 Points; MIND Technology Shares Jump
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In November
Landec Closes Sale Of Curation Food's Fresh Packaged Salads, Vegetables Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings