If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.62% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PXD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.58 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources at the time with $100. This investment in PXD would have produced an average annual return of 11.05%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $474.72 today based on a price of $183.75 for PXD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.