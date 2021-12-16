 Skip to main content

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

 

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $42,294,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

 

 

