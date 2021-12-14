Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q4 Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings beat estimated earnings by 135.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $26,155,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 5.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RCI Hospitality Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.42 0.32 0.02 EPS Actual 1.36 0.75 0.39 0.15 Revenue Estimate 57.86M 43.90M 38.00M 28.50M Revenue Actual 57.90M 44.06M 38.40M 28.79M

