Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q4 Earnings
RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RCI Hospitality Holdings beat estimated earnings by 135.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $26,155,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 5.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RCI Hospitality Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.42
|0.32
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|0.75
|0.39
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|57.86M
|43.90M
|38.00M
|28.50M
|Revenue Actual
|57.90M
|44.06M
|38.40M
|28.79M
