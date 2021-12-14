 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q4 Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RCI Hospitality Holdings beat estimated earnings by 135.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $26,155,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 5.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RCI Hospitality Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.42 0.32 0.02
EPS Actual 1.36 0.75 0.39 0.15
Revenue Estimate 57.86M 43.90M 38.00M 28.50M
Revenue Actual 57.90M 44.06M 38.40M 28.79M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RICK)

Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021
Earnings Preview: RCI Hospitality Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings