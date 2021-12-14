Recap: MamaMancini's Holdings Q3 Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MamaMancini's Holdings missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $954,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MamaMancini's Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.02 Revenue Estimate 11.47M 9.90M 10.69M 10.46M Revenue Actual 12.06M 10.31M 9.37M 9.90M

