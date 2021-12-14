Recap: MamaMancini's Holdings Q3 Earnings
MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MamaMancini's Holdings missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $954,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MamaMancini's Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0
|0.03
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|11.47M
|9.90M
|10.69M
|10.46M
|Revenue Actual
|12.06M
|10.31M
|9.37M
|9.90M
