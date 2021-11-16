 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: iMedia Brands
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that iMedia Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.42

iMedia Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -17.39%, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.37 -0.22 -0.40
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.21 -0.21 -0.39
Price Change % 3.27% 4.91% -0.71% 0.5%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of iMedia Brands were trading at $6.01 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (IMBI)

iMedia Brands To Raise $75M Via Debt Offering
iMedia Brands Seeks To Raise $75M Via Senior Debt To Finance 123tv Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings