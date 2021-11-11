 Skip to main content

Preview: RBC Bearings's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 10:03am
Preview: RBC Bearings's Earnings

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RBC Bearings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03

RBC Bearings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 5.05%, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.05 0.85 0.87
EPS Actual 1.04 1.08 0.90 0.93
Price Change % 1.39% -0.69% -4.25% 0.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings were trading at $236.1 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

