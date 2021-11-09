 Skip to main content

Nabriva Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:31pm
Nabriva Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nabriva Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,571,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nabriva Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.67 -0.95 -1
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.53 -1.11 -0.9
Revenue Estimate 5.99M 2.25M 600.00K 450.00K
Revenue Actual 8.24M 2.53M 2.46M 1.29M

