Nabriva Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nabriva Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,571,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nabriva Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.67
|-0.95
|-1
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-1.11
|-0.9
|Revenue Estimate
|5.99M
|2.25M
|600.00K
|450.00K
|Revenue Actual
|8.24M
|2.53M
|2.46M
|1.29M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings