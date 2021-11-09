Recap: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Marinus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 27.4%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.73, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,943,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marinus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.69
|-0.45
|-0.51
|-0.60
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.74
|-0.55
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|2.70M
|2.57M
|1.04M
|420.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.91M
|1.81M
|1.55M
|171.00K
