Recap: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paratek Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.45, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,788,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.04
|-0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|-0.39
|-0.49
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|60.99M
|28.72M
|34.04M
|11.90M
|Revenue Actual
|57.49M
|16.43M
|16.02M
|13.66M
