Recap: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.45, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,788,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 -0.38 -0.04 -0.61
EPS Actual 0.20 -0.39 -0.49 -0.46
Revenue Estimate 60.99M 28.72M 34.04M 11.90M
Revenue Actual 57.49M 16.43M 16.02M 13.66M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

