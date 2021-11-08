ShockWave Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ShockWave Medical their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,565,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 9.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ShockWave Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.45
|-0.42
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.46
|-0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|45.17M
|29.90M
|20.15M
|14.69M
|Revenue Actual
|55.91M
|31.90M
|22.72M
|19.59M
