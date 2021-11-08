ShockWave Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ShockWave Medical their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,565,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 9.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ShockWave Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.45 -0.42 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.68 -0.46 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 45.17M 29.90M 20.15M 14.69M Revenue Actual 55.91M 31.90M 22.72M 19.59M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.