Recap: Infrastructure and Energy Q3 Earnings
Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Infrastructure and Energy their estimated earnings by 91.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $175,527,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infrastructure and Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|-0.81
|-0.1
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|-0.91
|-0.1
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|491.21M
|275.00M
|385.00M
|440.00M
|Revenue Actual
|560.15M
|276.41M
|391.91M
|522.23M
