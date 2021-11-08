 Skip to main content

Recap: Infrastructure and Energy Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infrastructure and Energy their estimated earnings by 91.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $175,527,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infrastructure and Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 -0.81 -0.1 0.16
EPS Actual 0.12 -0.91 -0.1 0.32
Revenue Estimate 491.21M 275.00M 385.00M 440.00M
Revenue Actual 560.15M 276.41M 391.91M 522.23M

