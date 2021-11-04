Recap: Redfin Q3 Earnings
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Redfin reported in-line EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $303,158,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Redfin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.34
|0.04
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.37
|0.11
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|455.23M
|253.27M
|233.52M
|226.95M
|Revenue Actual
|471.31M
|268.32M
|244.52M
|236.92M
