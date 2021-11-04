Recap: Redfin Q3 Earnings

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redfin reported in-line EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $303,158,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redfin's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.34 0.04 0.25 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.37 0.11 0.30 Revenue Estimate 455.23M 253.27M 233.52M 226.95M Revenue Actual 471.31M 268.32M 244.52M 236.92M

