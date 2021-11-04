 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Redfin Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Redfin Q3 Earnings

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redfin reported in-line EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.2, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $303,158,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redfin's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.34 0.04 0.25
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.37 0.11 0.30
Revenue Estimate 455.23M 253.27M 233.52M 226.95M
Revenue Actual 471.31M 268.32M 244.52M 236.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (RDFN)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Zillow Group
Why Zillow Homebuying Halt 'Might Be Beneficial' In The Near-Term
One-Third Of Pending Home Sales Go Under Contract Within A Week: Report
Notable Redfin Insider Trades $225K In Company Stock
Home Sales Down 6%, First Decline In 15 Months
Why Remote Work Will Continue To Shape The Post-Pandemic Housing Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings