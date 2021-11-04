Recap: Square Q3 Earnings
Square (NYSE:SQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Square their estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $811,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Square's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.16
|0.24
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.41
|0.32
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|4.99B
|3.33B
|3.09B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|5.06B
|3.16B
|3.03B
