Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Everi Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $56,204,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.04
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.21
|0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|161.53M
|121.57M
|115.75M
|88.44M
|Revenue Actual
|172.58M
|139.11M
|119.55M
|112.10M
