Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Everi Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everi Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $56,204,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.04   -0.21
EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.01 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 161.53M 121.57M 115.75M 88.44M
Revenue Actual 172.58M 139.11M 119.55M 112.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

