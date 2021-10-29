 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apollo Endosurgery's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Apollo Endosurgery's Earnings Outlook

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Apollo Endosurgery will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.28

Apollo Endosurgery bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 10.00%, which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.22 -0.25 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.14 -0.11
Price Change % 4.23% 8.33% 1.63% 10.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery were trading at $9.51 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 416.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (APEN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings