United States Steel: Q3 Earnings Insights
United States Steel (NYSE:X) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:17 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United States Steel beat their estimated earnings by 10.52%, reporting an EPS of $5.36 versus an estimate of $4.85, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,624,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United States Steel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.05
|0.91
|-0.68
|-1.45
|EPS Actual
|3.37
|1.08
|-0.27
|-1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|4.64B
|3.68B
|2.58B
|2.22B
|Revenue Actual
|5.03B
|3.66B
|2.56B
|2.34B
