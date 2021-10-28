 Skip to main content

United States Steel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
United States Steel (NYSE:X) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United States Steel beat their estimated earnings by 10.52%, reporting an EPS of $5.36 versus an estimate of $4.85, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,624,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 3.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United States Steel's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.05 0.91 -0.68 -1.45
EPS Actual 3.37 1.08 -0.27 -1.21
Revenue Estimate 4.64B 3.68B 2.58B 2.22B
Revenue Actual 5.03B 3.66B 2.56B 2.34B

