Earnings Preview For US Silica Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:46am   Comments
US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that US Silica Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.19

US Silica Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -20.0%, which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.28 -0.35 -0.35
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.28 -0.26 -0.15
Price Change % -5.25% -22.6% 17.06% 3.42%

Stock Performance

Shares of US Silica Holdings were trading at $10.48 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 293.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

