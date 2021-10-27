Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Faro Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,433,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Faro Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.05 0.13 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.03 0.35 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 82.18M 76.11M 79.28M 65.22M Revenue Actual 82.11M 76.33M 92.95M 70.74M

