 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:02pm   Comments
Share:
Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Faro Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,433,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Faro Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.05 0.13 -0.23
EPS Actual 0.12 -0.03 0.35 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 82.18M 76.11M 79.28M 65.22M
Revenue Actual 82.11M 76.33M 92.95M 70.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FARO)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Faro Technologies
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings