Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Faro Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,433,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Faro Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.05
|0.13
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.35
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|82.18M
|76.11M
|79.28M
|65.22M
|Revenue Actual
|82.11M
|76.33M
|92.95M
|70.74M
