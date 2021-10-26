 Skip to main content

Recap: Advanced Micro Devices Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:48pm   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices beat their estimated earnings by 8.96%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,512,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 7.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Micro Devices's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.44 0.47 0.35
EPS Actual 0.63 0.52 0.52 0.41
Revenue Estimate 3.62B 3.21B 3.02B 2.56B
Revenue Actual 3.85B 3.44B 3.24B 2.80B

