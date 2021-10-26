Recap: Advanced Micro Devices Q3 Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices beat their estimated earnings by 8.96%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,512,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 7.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Micro Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.44
|0.47
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.52
|0.52
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|3.62B
|3.21B
|3.02B
|2.56B
|Revenue Actual
|3.85B
|3.44B
|3.24B
|2.80B
