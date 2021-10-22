Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Earnings
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altra Industrial Motion missed their estimated earnings by 1.23%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $31,500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.76
|0.69
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.86
|0.76
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|467.96M
|462.49M
|431.76M
|393.82M
|Revenue Actual
|488.60M
|472.10M
|453.20M
|437.80M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News