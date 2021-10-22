 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Earnings

 

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion missed their estimated earnings by 1.23%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $31,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.76 0.69 0.46
EPS Actual 0.89 0.86 0.76 0.87
Revenue Estimate 467.96M 462.49M 431.76M 393.82M
Revenue Actual 488.60M 472.10M 453.20M 437.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Misses Q3 Estimates, Cuts FY21 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Challenges
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Altra Industrial Motion
Price Over Earnings Overview: Altra Industrial Motion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com