Sigma Labs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sigma Labs missed their estimated earnings by 100.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $451,711 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 8.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sigma Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13      
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.09 -0.09 -0.42
Revenue Estimate 170.00K 170.00K 200.00K 90.00K
Revenue Actual 144.15K 458.14K 169.54K 248.53K

