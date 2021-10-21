Sigma Labs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sigma Labs missed their estimated earnings by 100.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $451,711 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 8.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sigma Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|170.00K
|170.00K
|200.00K
|90.00K
|Revenue Actual
|144.15K
|458.14K
|169.54K
|248.53K
