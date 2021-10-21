Recap: Pacific Premier Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacific Premier Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 14.46%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,865,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.58
|0.49
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.72
|0.71
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|167.69M
|166.57M
|160.51M
|164.92M
|Revenue Actual
|187.66M
|185.39M
|191.39M
|193.30M
