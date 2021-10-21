Recap: Pacific Premier Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 14.46%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,865,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.58 0.49 0.52 EPS Actual 1.01 0.72 0.71 0.70 Revenue Estimate 167.69M 166.57M 160.51M 164.92M Revenue Actual 187.66M 185.39M 191.39M 193.30M

