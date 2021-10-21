Recap: Schnitzer Steel Industries Q4 Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus beat their estimated earnings by 5.85%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $381,021,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.08
|0.99
|0.39
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|1.51
|0.57
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|807.75M
|597.10M
|437.65M
|412.60M
|Revenue Actual
|820.72M
|600.11M
|492.11M
|464.59M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.83 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -1.1% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Schnitzer Steel Indus, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News