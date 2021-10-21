 Skip to main content

Recap: Schnitzer Steel Industries Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus beat their estimated earnings by 5.85%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $381,021,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.08 0.99 0.39 0.13
EPS Actual 2.20 1.51 0.57 0.23
Revenue Estimate 807.75M 597.10M 437.65M 412.60M
Revenue Actual 820.72M 600.11M 492.11M 464.59M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.83 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -1.1% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Schnitzer Steel Indus, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

