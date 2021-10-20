Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares(NASDAQ:GNTY) stock rose by 2.0% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares missed their estimated earnings by 1.3%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,077,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guaranty Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.73
|0.72
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.85
|0.94
|0.9
|0.92
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|0.21%
|0.26%
|0.46%
|0.68%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News