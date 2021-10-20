Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares(NASDAQ:GNTY) stock rose by 2.0% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares missed their estimated earnings by 1.3%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,077,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guaranty Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.73 0.72 0.63 EPS Actual 0.76 0.85 0.94 0.9 0.92 Price Change % 2.0% 0.21% 0.26% 0.46% 0.68%

