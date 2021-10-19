 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Capital Bancshares Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Texas Capital Bancshares Earnings Preview

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Texas Capital Bancshares will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.1

Texas Capital Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 8.26%, which was followed by a $1.25 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.21 1.10 1.13 0.59
EPS Actual 1.31 1.33 1.14 1.08
Revenue Estimate 239.45M 250.90M 250.27M 255.35M
Revenue Actual 227.10M 239.16M 265.90M 267.92M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares were trading at $60.73 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (TCBI)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Cano Health, Cricut, GoodRx, SelectQuote And More
Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Trades $249.67 Thousand In Company Stock
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyst Ratings For Texas Capital Bancshares
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings