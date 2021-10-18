Marten Transport's Earnings Outlook

MRTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Marten Transport will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.25

Marten Transport bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 6.01 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.20 0.22 0.2 EPS Actual 0.26 0.22 0.24 0.2 Revenue Estimate 238.63M 223.77M 226.80M 220.52M Revenue Actual 232.44M 223.05M 227.33M 216.01M

Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport were trading at $15.59 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.