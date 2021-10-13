Earnings Outlook For Del Taco Restaurants
TACO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Del Taco Restaurants will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.1
Del Taco Restaurants bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $45.45, which was followed by a 4.31 drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Del Taco Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.05
|0.14
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.07
|0.20
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|122.79M
|115.06M
|156.10M
|120.36M
|Revenue Actual
|124.97M
|115.53M
|156.72M
|120.78M
Stock Performance
Shares of Del Taco Restaurants were trading at $9.12 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.