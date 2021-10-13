Earnings Outlook For Del Taco Restaurants

TACO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Del Taco Restaurants will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.1

Del Taco Restaurants bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $45.45, which was followed by a 4.31 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Del Taco Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.05 0.14 0.10 EPS Actual 0.16 0.07 0.20 0.16 Revenue Estimate 122.79M 115.06M 156.10M 120.36M Revenue Actual 124.97M 115.53M 156.72M 120.78M

Stock Performance

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants were trading at $9.12 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

