Kintara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kintara Therapeutics(NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell by 5.89% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Kintara Therapeutics beat their estimated earnings by 18.75%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kintara Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36 0.35 Price Change % -5.89% -1.54% -3.88% 8.19% -6.55%

