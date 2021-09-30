 Skip to main content

Kintara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Kintara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Kintara Therapeutics(NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell by 5.89% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kintara Therapeutics beat their estimated earnings by 18.75%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kintara Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17      
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36 0.35
Price Change % -5.89% -1.54% -3.88% 8.19% -6.55%

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

