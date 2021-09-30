Kintara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kintara Therapeutics(NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell by 5.89% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Kintara Therapeutics beat their estimated earnings by 18.75%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kintara Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.36
|0.35
|Price Change %
|-5.89%
|-1.54%
|-3.88%
|8.19%
|-6.55%
