Datto Holding's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $16.28 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 4.62% to $151.60 million during Q2. In Q1, Datto Holding earned $20.76 million and total sales reached $144.91 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Datto Holding posted an ROIC of 0.93%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Datto Holding, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.93% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Datto Holding reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.17/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.12/share.