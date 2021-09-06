Dynagas LNG Partners's Earnings: A Preview

DLNG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dynagas LNG Partners will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21

Dynagas LNG Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $10.53, which was followed by a 10.16 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynagas LNG Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.15 EPS Actual 0.21 0.22 0.21 0.20 Revenue Estimate 32.77 M 33.62 M 33.46 M 32.97 M Revenue Actual 33.45 M 34.44 M 34.35 M 33.91 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners were trading at $3.08 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

