Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Recap: Catalent Q4 Earnings

(Catalent:CTLT) stock rose by 0.1% after the company reported their Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Catalent beat their estimated earnings by 12.62%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $240,400,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Catalent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.03 0.74 0.55 0.37 0.79
EPS Actual 1.16 0.82 0.63 0.43 0.90
Price Change % 0.1% 2.88% -3.31% 6.28% -1.97%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Catalent earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

