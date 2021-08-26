Gap: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) fell 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7100.00% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $4,211,000,000 higher by 28.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Gap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gap hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.gapinc.com%2F&eventid=3190387&sessionid=1&key=D4E0288B3637B516BFC71899891020B3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $37.63

Company's 52-week low was at $15.76

Price action over last quarter: down 18.21%

Company Overview

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates about 3,000 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 600 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.