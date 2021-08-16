HeadHunter Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 300.00% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $54,043,000 rose by 146.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,290,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $182,738,000 and $188,343,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spm5gzm3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.69

52-week low: $19.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.46%

Company Description

HeadHunter Group PLC is an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region and focus on connecting job seekers with employers. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job postings platform. It also provides job seekers and employers with services portfolio. The company gets engage with job seekers and employers via its own desktop sites, mobile sites and mobile applications.