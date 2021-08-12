Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.06% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $1,430,000,000 rose by 105.51% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,200,000,000 and $1,400,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8xrhw2w

Technicals

52-week high: $67.39

52-week low: $23.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.45%

Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments MSS segment and Energy segment. The MSS segment involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products. Its Energy segment consists of solar power project development and sale and EPC and development services. Most of the revenue is earned from the MSS segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from the United States.