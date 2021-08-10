HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 63.64% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $9,058,000 rose by 62.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gj7jcof

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.21

Company's 52-week low was at $2.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.60%

Company Profile

HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of transaction fees, insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.