Cara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.96% year over year to ($0.61), which missed the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,360,000.

Guidance

Cara Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cara Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pwxsdk9t

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.65

52-week low: $11.22

Price action over last quarter: down 5.84%

Company Description

Cara Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company involved in the development of novel therapeutics to treat human diseases associated with inflammation, pain, and pruritus. Cara's most advanced compound, CR845, aims to treat acute pain and pruritus. This patented compound has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipruritic properties that can be used for multiple therapeutic applications. Additionally, Cara's objective is to use its proprietary drug-screening technology to develop a future pipeline of first-in-class molecules with analgesic and anti-inflammatory features.