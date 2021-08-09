Recap: Nautilus Q1 Earnings

Shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.26% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $184,593,000 decreased by 10.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $169,050,000.

Guidance

Nautilus Sees Q2 Net Sales $145M-$155M vs $153M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zacrpq3t

Technicals

52-week high: $31.38

52-week low: $10.68

Price action over last quarter: down 19.77%

Company Description

Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and Nautilus brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.