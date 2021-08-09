Matinas BioPharma Hldgs Earnings Preview

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reporting a loss of $-0.03 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Matinas BioPharma Hldgs announced EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $0.00.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 0%. Sales would be unchanged from the same quarter last year. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 20.00 K 1.02 M 20.00 K 20.00 K Revenue Actual 33.33 K 62.50 K 95.83 K 0

Stock Performance

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs were trading at $0.7781 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.