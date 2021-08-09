Circor International Earnings Preview

Circor International (NYSE:CIR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Circor International management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $189.20 million. Circor International EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.22. Revenue was $186.07 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 1.68% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.63 0.32 0.11 EPS Actual 0.24 0.66 0.36 0.22 Revenue Estimate 187.95 M 207.57 M 186.85 M 168.26 M Revenue Actual 180.66 M 208.35 M 186.64 M 186.07 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Circor International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.