Biohaven Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.75% year over year to ($2.62), which beat the estimate of ($2.74).

Revenue of $92,933,000 higher by 858.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $78,130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475570&tp_key=e778be1236

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $132.91

52-week low: $57.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.09%

Company Description

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company product candidates are based on multiple mechanisms-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor. Its pipeline products include BHV-3100, BHV5000, BHV5500, among others.

 

