Recap: DISH Network Q2 Earnings

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.90% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.



Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.90% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $4,487,000,000 rose by 40.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,430,000,000.



Looking Ahead

DISH Network hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.



Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q2-2021-financial-results



Technicals

52-week high: $47.05

52-week low: $24.51

Price action over last quarter: down 6.30%



Company Description

From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.5 million customers on this platform. Dish's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $22 billion in the process, and is now building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving about 9 million customers, as the entry point into the wireless retail market.